Amazon's blowing out Samsung Chromebooks, tablets, and monitors today

Well, here’s a 24-hour sale you don’t see very often. Amazon’s slashing the prices on Samsung tablets, Chromebooks, and monitorsRemove non-product link for today only. The bargains include 1440p displays, variations of the Galaxy Tab S6, and more Chromebooks than you can throw a stick at.

The sale ends just before midnight Pacific time on Tuesday evening. We’ve identified a pair of especially juicy deals.

First up is Samsung’s 27-inch "The Space" 1440p monitor for $240, down from a $400 MSRP and by far its all-time low.

Samsung's monitor features an interesting “space saving” design with an arm stand that attaches to the back of a desk. The stand can sit straight up like a standard monitor, or bend forward to change the display’s position. The monitor has an ultra-fast refresh rate of 144Hz, a standard response time of 4ms, and a VA panel. The Amazon product page says nothing about FreeSync, but AMD lists this as a FreeSync-compatible display, if you want to game on it. You may need to update the firmware to activate FreeSync.

Our next choice is a version of the Samsung Chromebook 4 for $180. This is an ideal price for a Chromebook, but there are some minor tradeoffs. Your money gets you an 11.6-inch display with 1366-by-768 resolution, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB onboard storage. Ideally we’d see a bigger screen and better resolution, but for a sub-$200 price, you can't really complain.

Those are our two top picks from the sale, but there's a lot more where this came from. You'll find five other Chromebooks all going for under $300 today, as well as another choice for a 1440p monitor and a few variations of the Galaxy Tab S6.

