Amazon's blowing out Samsung Chromebooks, tablets, and monitors today

Well, here’s a 24-hour sale you don’t see very often. Amazon’s slashing the prices on Samsung tablets, Chromebooks, and monitors for today only. The bargains include 1440p displays, variations of the Galaxy Tab S6, and more Chromebooks than you can throw a stick at.

The sale ends just before midnight Pacific time on Tuesday evening. We’ve identified a pair of especially juicy deals.

First up is Samsung’s 27-inch "The Space" 1440p monitor for $240, down from a $400 MSRP and by far its all-time low.

Samsung's monitor features an interesting “space saving” design with an arm stand that attaches to the back of a desk. The stand can sit straight up like a standard monitor, or bend forward to change the display’s position. The monitor has an ultra-fast refresh rate of 144Hz, a standard response time of 4ms, and a VA panel. The Amazon product page says nothing about FreeSync, but AMD lists this as a FreeSync-compatible display, if you want to game on it. You may need to update the firmware to activate FreeSync.

Our next choice is a version of the Samsung Chromebook 4 for $180. This is an ideal price for a Chromebook, but there are some minor tradeoffs. Your money gets you an 11.6-inch display with 1366-by-768 resolution, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB onboard storage. Ideally we’d see a bigger screen and better resolution, but for a sub-$200 price, you can't really complain.

Those are our two top picks from the sale, but there's a lot more where this came from. You'll find five other Chromebooks all going for under $300 today, as well as another choice for a 1440p monitor and a few variations of the Galaxy Tab S6.

