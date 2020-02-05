Become an MS Azure expert in 2020 for under $50

You may be surprised to learn that AWS isn’t the only cloud computing platform on the block. Microsoft, in fact, has their own system that’s quickly rising in popularity, which means demand for Azure-savvy experts is also on the rise. If you’re not familiar with it, now's the perfect time to get acquainted with it via The Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle, which is on sale for more than 90% off its usual price.

Cloud computing might seem like a complex subject. The reality, however, is quite the opposite — when you have the right training. This collection offers all the education you’ll need to understand this technology, plus it prepares you to earn valuable Microsoft certifications that could even help you land a lucrative job in the field.

The Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle includes eleven beginner-friendly courses that’ll show you how to use Azure to deploy a cloud based environment. Students will start by learning the foundations and then gradually move into its more complex features. The courses are accessible online 24/7, and the content will be available to you for life, so it’s a convenient way to learn too.

This package is perfect for beginners and experienced professionals alike. The Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle is valued at over $2,000 but you’ll get it for just $42.90 when you take advantage of this offer.

The Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle - $42.90



See Deal

Prices are subject to change.