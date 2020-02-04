Grab the fantastic Logitech MX Master 3 mouse for 25% off today

Nothing beats a great mouse, and today one of our favorites is on sale for a killer price. Lenovo is selling the Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse for $75Remove non-product link, good for 25 percent off the retail price and the first time we've seen it fall this low.

There's a lot to like about the MX Master 3, and we praised it in our review for its comfortable ergonomic design and tremendous customizability. You can remap all the buttons based on the program you're using, as well as adjust the point and scroll speeds. The MX Master 3 also features a maximum DPI of 4000, which is basically the sweet spot for moving swiftly across a spreadsheet, as well as gaming.

In addition, the MX Master 3 is compatible with Logitech Flow. That allows you to use the mouse on two Windows PCs at once and sort of treat them as the same system. If you’re working between a laptop and a desktop you can just drag and drop files and folders between them. With Flow enabled there's no need to mess around with thumb drives, email, or sending yourself files over Slack.

[Today’s deal: Logitech MX Master 3 for $75 at LenovoRemove non-product link]