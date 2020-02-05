RavPower's 24-hour charger sale can help keep your devices alive

Dead batteries suck. Fortunately, RavPower’s slashing prices on its charging gearRemove non-product link at Amazon for today only. You’ll find wall chargers, charging hubs with an insane number of ports, power banks, and more at deeply discounted prices.

Here are our top three picks from the sale, which ends just before midnight on Wednesday evening.

First up is RavPower’s 16,750mAh power bank for $21.66Remove non-product link, down from $30. The power bank packs two USB 2.0 ports for a max output of 4.5A. RavPower says the power bank has enough juice to charge an iPhone XR 3.4 times, or a Galaxy S9 3.2 times, and it also comes with a flashlight.

If you need an absolute ton of ports, the 60W USB Quick Charger hub is $19.49, down from $29 and the all-time low. This hub has six USB ports one, of which supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. The rest of the ports use RavPower’s iSmart 2.0 tech to automatically determine the best charging speed for each device. The hub comes with a nearly 5-foot power cord so you can place it a good distance from the wall if necessary.

Finally, there’s a two-port wall charger with USB-C for $12 instead of $20, and another all-time low. The wall charger has one USB-C port that delivers up to 18W when used alone, and one standard USB port with Quick Charge 3.0.

Beyond even more wall chargers and power banks, there’s also a multi-port car charger, and a lightning cable for iOS fans available in the sale. Act fast if you’re interested though, because these deals disappear at midnight.

[Today’s deal: RAVPower portable chargers one-day sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]