If you have a new baby or a rambunctious toddler that you want to keep a watchful eye on even when you're in another room, we've got a great deal you today: Amazon is selling the Arlo Baby Monitor for $100Remove non-product link, a new all-time low for our favorite video baby monitor.

We loved the Arlo Baby Monitor, awarding it an Editors’ Choice pick and recommending it above all competitors. This camera features 1080p video, night vision, sound and motion detection, two-way audio, and 24/7 recording. The camera is also smart enough to recognize when the baby is crying and send you an alert.

And it's even smart when it's not monitoring. There’s a built-in music player with nine lullabies that you can access from the Arlo companion app for your mobile device. The Arlo Baby comes with bunny ears by default, but you can purchase puppy or kitten ears separately for a different look.

Like any Internet-connected device, there’s always the threat of software vulnerabilities, but Arlo is very good about patching any issues. In 2017, the Arlo Baby was at risk of a KRACK attack, which the company quickly patched via a firmware update delivered automatically to users.

This story, "Our favorite smart baby monitor from Arlo just hit an all-time low on Amazon" was originally published by TechHive .