This 1TB Xbox One X Star Wars bundle with two controllers is just $350

We’ve been seeing tantalizing deals on 1TB Xbox One X bundles for a while now, but today’s deal brings a little extra bang for your buck. Dell is selling the 1TB Xbox One X bundle with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and an extra Xbox wireless controller for $350Remove non-product link, more than $200 off the MSRP and the best value we can find. Basically, you’re getting a free controller on top of the already great bundle price.

The Xbox One X features a graphics card that’s about equal to a Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia GeForce 1060 making it a solid performer at 1080p. It’s also packing a 4K Blu-ray player, and it supports HDR. The extra controller is in white, while the controller included in the box is black—perfect for those light versus dark Star Wars battles.

Now, we know some of you out there might be resistant to the idea of picking up an Xbox One X with the Series X console coming out later in 2020. Just keep in mind that the Xbox One X is still the beefiest console around and this price is sure to be way cheaper than the new model. Plus, you know, you don't have to wait.

[Today’s deal: 1TB Xbox One X bundle with Star Wars Jedi: Falllen Order and an extra Xbox wireless controller for $350 at DellRemove non-product link]