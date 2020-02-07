Deal

Save a legit $700 on Acer's ultra-powerful Predator Triton 500 laptop

The Acer Predator Triton 500 with an RTX 2080 Max-Q is just $1,800 on Amazon today.

acer predator triton 500 large
Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

We don’t cover high-priced laptop deals that often. Today’s deal is so good, however, that we can’t help but point it out. Amazon is selling an Acer Predator Triton 500 with a GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q for $1,800, a firm $700 off its usual $2,500 sticker price. This laptop was down around $2,000 briefly in late January, but it’s usually selling for the higher price on Amazon.

We adored the Acer Predator Triton 500 when we reviewed it in May, awarding it a firm 4 stars, albeit with a different internal configuration. It combines fierce gaming power with a light and thin chassis, making it ideal for carting around town.

And this thing is loaded.

The version of the Acer Predator Triton 500 on sale today packs the six core, twelve thread 2.2Ghz “Coffee Lake” Core i7-8750H—one of Intel’s most potent gaming processors—paired with Nvidia’s high-end GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q. “Max-Q” means it has slightly less performance than a typical RTX 2080, since the clock speeds are lowered in order to improve the laptop’s power efficiency. Don’t worry about performance, however, as this graphics card will still be a beast for the Triton’s killer display setup.

Speaking of which, the display is a 15.6-inch 1080p G-Sync panel with a 3ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate. Nvidia’s G-Sync panel technology synchronizes the refresh rate of your GPU and monitor for a buttery-smooth gaming experience free from stutter or screen-tearing. The laptop also comes with 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB NVMe SSD.

Add that all up, and you get an absolute beast of a gaming laptop in a package that weighs less than 5 pounds. And today, the Acer Predator Triton 500 is ready to blow you away for a whopping $700 off.

[Today’s deal: Acer Predator Triton 500 with GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q for $1,800.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
