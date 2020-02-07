FreeSync bonanza: Take your pick from these awesome display deals

Whether you're playing Warcraft 3: Reforged or just waiting for Cyberpunk 2077 to arrive, 2020 is a monster year for games. That means you need a great monitor, and today we've got a bevy of great Freesync-ready displays for you at rock-bottom prices.

First we have the 144Hz AOC G2590FX for $150 at AmazonRemove non-product link, 25 percent off its $200 MSRP. This is a 25-inch 1080p display with the aforementioned 144Hz refresh rate and a 1 millisecond response time. AOC says this monitor has 96 percent fidelity with sRGB, and it’s rocking DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA. It’s also a “frameless” design with minimal side bezels and supports both FreeSync and G-Sync, though without native support for Nvidia’s variable refresh rate technology.

Next, Newegg has the Acer VG270U for $200Remove non-product link instead of the usual sticker price of $280. This is a 27-inch 1440p monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It has built-in speakers, and FreeSync as well. It’s also got a built-in tilt feature going from -5 to 20 degrees. And finally, Dell is selling its SE2417HGX for $100Remove non-product link, which more than half-off the original MSRP of $220. This monitor is a 24-inch 1080p display with a 75Hz refresh rate over HDMI and a 1ms response time.

Whichever one you pick, you'll be all set to game on with all the awesome titles coming our way in 2020.