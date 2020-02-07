Deal

FreeSync bonanza: Take your pick from these awesome display deals

Amazon, Dell, and Newegg are selling great gaming monitors at killer prices today.

Contributor, PCWorld |

acerfreesync
Acer

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Whether you're playing Warcraft 3: Reforged or just waiting for Cyberpunk 2077 to arrive, 2020 is a monster year for games.  That means you need a great monitor, and today we've got a bevy of great Freesync-ready displays for you at rock-bottom prices.

First we have the 144Hz AOC G2590FX for $150 at Amazon, 25 percent off its $200 MSRP. This is a 25-inch 1080p display with the aforementioned 144Hz refresh rate and a 1 millisecond response time. AOC says this monitor has 96 percent fidelity with sRGB, and it’s rocking DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA. It’s also a “frameless” design with minimal side bezels and supports both FreeSync and G-Sync, though without native support for Nvidia’s variable refresh rate technology.

Next, Newegg has the Acer VG270U for $200 instead of the usual sticker price of $280. This is a 27-inch 1440p monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It has built-in speakers, and FreeSync as well. It’s also got a built-in tilt feature going from -5 to 20 degrees. And finally, Dell is selling its SE2417HGX for $100, which more than half-off the original MSRP of $220. This monitor is a 24-inch 1080p display with a 75Hz refresh rate over HDMI and a 1ms response time.

Whichever one you pick, you'll be all set to game on with all the awesome titles coming our way in 2020.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes