The Full Nerd ep. 124: Why Nvidia's GeForce Now rocks, Z490 and B550 motherboard rumors

The wait was worth it

Nvidia's GeForce Now is here, Z490 & B550 rumors, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 124
In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, Adam Patrick Murray, and special guest Leif Johnson geek out over gaming from the cloud.

Yes, Nvidia’s GeForce Now game-streaming service is finally launching out of beta three long years after its reveal, and Brad says it obliterates Google’s Stadia. Leif took GeForce Now for a whirl for Macworld, and he says it’s as good as Mac gaming’s ever going to get. Adam’s been playing with it too. We explain what you need to know about Nvidia’s kick-ass, dirt-cheap new service, while Gordon wonders where cloud gaming fits in around slaying noobs on local hardware.

After that, Alaina tags in to join in a conversation about Z490 and B550 motherboard rumors, and then we wrap things up—like always—by fielding questions from you, our viewers and listeners.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 124 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

