The Full Nerd ep. 124: Why Nvidia's GeForce Now rocks, Z490 and B550 motherboard rumors

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, Adam Patrick Murray, and special guest Leif Johnson geek out over gaming from the cloud.

Yes, Nvidia’s GeForce Now game-streaming service is finally launching out of beta three long years after its reveal, and Brad says it obliterates Google’s Stadia. Leif took GeForce Now for a whirl for Macworld, and he says it’s as good as Mac gaming’s ever going to get. Adam’s been playing with it too. We explain what you need to know about Nvidia’s kick-ass, dirt-cheap new service, while Gordon wonders where cloud gaming fits in around slaying noobs on local hardware.

After that, Alaina tags in to join in a conversation about Z490 and B550 motherboard rumors, and then we wrap things up—like always—by fielding questions from you, our viewers and listeners.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above.

