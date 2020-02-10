Humble's $20 PC Essentials Bundle is a ridiculously good value

Everyone has a different idea of what essential PC software (especially free software) should be. That’s what makes Humble’s PC Essential Software Bundle so compelling. Depending on what you want to pay, you can get some very basic software for a few bucks, or spend as much as $20 to get an incredibly compelling software package.

Humble Bundle pricing changes as more people spend varying amounts on the various tiers. We’ll look at the pricing at this writing for all three tiers on sale today. Don’t forget that proceeds from the Humble Bundle go to charity, and you can pay more than the minimum if you’re able.

First up, we’ve got the $1 or more tier, which includes ShieldApps Software’s Ransomware Defender. We haven’t looked at this security software so we can’t make a determination of its effectiveness. This tier also has Revo Uninstaller Pro 4, a solid tool for getting rid of apps that refuse to be uninstalled, as well as a general “system cleaner.”

The second “pay more than average” tier currently costs $12.96 or more to get a six month subscription to Backblaze online backup (new users only), one year of VyprVPN Premium (new users only), and ShieldApps’ webcam blocker. You also get everything from the $1 tier. Backblaze is one of the biggest names in backups, and VyprVPN normally costs $60 by itself, just to drive home this bundle’s insane value even at the middle level.

Finally, paying or more you get Dashlane Premium for password management. Dashlane earned a rare, perfect 5-star rating from us, along with a coveted Editors’ Choice award, and it normally costs $60 per year. The top Humble Bundle tier also unlocks everything from the other two tiers as well as Soda PDF 11, 3DMark benchmarking software, and a free year of Vipre Antivirus Plus. That’s a tremendous value for $20.

[Today’s deal: Humble PC Essentials Bundle]