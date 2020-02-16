Save up to 60% off select HP products this President’s Day

If you’re in the market for a new desktop or laptop computer, then this President’s Day may be the best time to buy. That’s because HP is offering up to 60 percent off the cost of some of their most respected and critically acclaimed products. Plus, on some items, you can even stack those savings with coupon codes that’ll put even more money back in your pocket.

The HP President’s Day sale is running through February 16. If you look at the calendar right now, you’ll note that the sale is almost over. In fact, this is your final day to save. If you want to take advantage of these exclusive President’s Day offers, then we suggest that you don't wait any longer.

Simply visit the HP President’s Day Sale page, explore the many offers available, and choose the products that are right for you. Purchase a PC bundle that costs over $599 and enter code 5PDS2020 to save an extra 5 percent. Or, if a bundle is priced over $999, then submit code 10PDS2020 to secure an extra 10 percent off your final cost.

On HP's site, you'll find huge discounts on everything from their Spectre X360 Touch Laptop to the Envy All-in-One desktop, and much more.

HP has been around for decades and, throughout that time, has designed some of the most revered consumer electronics products to ever hit the market. If you get a chance to purchase one of their computers, printers, monitors, or any of their other items — especially at these President’s Day sale prices — then you should jump at the opportunity.