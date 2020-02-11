The awesome Corsair K95 RGB Platinum keyboard is nearly half off today

if you love the power and performance of your souped-up PC, why are you driving it with a busted sedan for a keyboard? We're here to fix that: Best Buy is selling the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum keyboard for just $110 todayRemove non-product link, nearly half off its MSRP and the lowest price we've seen by a wide margin. In fact, it's only $10 more than what Amazon is charging for a refurbished version of this same keyboard.

We called the Corsair K95 “the luxury car of keyboards” in our 4.5-star review, so we obviously really like it. It's got a solid design, excellent keys, and fantastic RGB lighting, which includes per-key lighting as well as a multi-zone RGB strip across the top of the keyboard and under the logo. We also loved the keyboard’s excellent media keys including the wonderfully useful volume roller as well as the plentiful macro keys going down the left edge, 8MB of onboard storage for storing profiles, and detachable wrist rest.

Keep in mind that this sale price is only good on the Cherry MX Brown switches, which are basically MX Blue without the clickety-clack sound. They have that same tactile bump that makes it easier to type since you don’t have to push the keys all the way down to register. Also, you'll need a good deal of desk space, but if you want to type (or game) in the lap of luxury then the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum is the keyboard to get. we really liked it at $200, but for 4110 it's practically an impulse buy.

