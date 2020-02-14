Gain a degree's worth of DIY electronics know-how for less than $20

If you’re constantly looking at tweets from Adafruit with jealousy wishing you could weave DIY wonders like other hobbyists, today’s the day to get yourself on the path to electronics mastery with the Humble Book Bundle: DIY Electronics 2.0 by Wiley for as little as one dollarRemove non-product link.

The bundle features a ton of awesome DIY books from the venerable instructional publisher. First up at the $1 level you get five books including Exploring Arduino, Learning Python with Raspberry Pi, Raspberry Pi Projects, BeagleBone for Dummies, and Raspberry Pi for Dummies (third edition).

That’s a nice enough package in itself and more than enough to get you started for just a buck. If you want to take it up another notch you can pay $8 to get Circuitbuilding for Dummies, Arduino for Dummies, Arduino Projects for Dummies, Raspberry Pi Projects for Dummies, and finally the Complete Electronics Self-Teaching Guide with Projects. But if you really, really, want to take this electronics thing up to 11 pay $15 for another six books including Electronics for Dummies (third edition), Adventures in Raspberry Pi (third edition), Exploring BeagleBone, Exploring Raspberry Pi, Arduino Sketches, and the Raspberry Pi User Guide (fourth edition).

That is a crazy amount of knowledge you can pour into your brain for less than the cost of an actual Raspberry Pi. The sale ends Monday, so act fast.

[Today's deal: Humble Book Bundle: DIY Electronics 2.0 by Wiley]