These headphones that look just like the PowerBeats Pro are only $30

We all want a pair of PowerBeats Pro wireless headphones, but not everyone wants to spend $200 on them. Thankfully, there are plenty of imitators out there, and today, we've got a crazy low price on a good-looking and well-reviewed imitator: Amazon is selling the Yineme true wireless workout headphones for $30 todayRemove non-product link, down 40 percent from its $50 MSRP and the lowest price they've ever been.

These true wireless headphones connect via Bluetooth, so you can tune into your playlists wire-free. Adjustable earhooks help you create a comfortable secure fit, while up to 12 hours of battery life on a charge means you won't have to worry about your music cutting out partially through a run. In addition, an included charging case can boost the battery a little further, while protecting your headphones while on the go.

We haven't tested these headphones, but they average 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 250 user ratings, with 90 percent of customers rating them 4 or 5 stars. Granted they probably won't be as good as Powerbeat Pro—or any of the models in our roundup of the best true wireless headphones for that matter--but you're saving a boatload of money by picking these.

