Snag an ultra-fast, curved Aorus gaming monitor loaded with HDR and FreeSync for just $200

Newegg's offering a fantastic deal today on an awesome-looking high refresh rate monitor loaded with entry-level HDR support. That’s the good news. The bad news is this is only for subscribers to Newegg’s daily deal email. If you aren’t a subscriber already, it's a great day to join, as Newegg often has subscriber-only deals that are well worth it. You could even set-up a secondary account (or an alias email) just for newsletters and the like if you don't want promotional emails clogging up your main inbox.

Back to the monitor. Newegg is selling Gigabyte'sAorus 27-inch curved 1080p VA monitor with FreeSync Premium Pro and a 165Hz refresh rate for just $200Remove non-product link. To get that price you need to mail-in a $50 rebate and use the discount code EMCDFGE39. This monitor is normally $300, so you’re saving $100. The deal expires just before midnight on Friday evening Pacific.

The AORUS CV27F has a “frameless” deisgn meaning you can pair two or three of them for an even more immersive experience without much gap between each display.

That 165Hz refresh rate is an awesome addition and the monitor supports AMD's gameplay-smoothing FreeSync technology all the way up to that maximum rate. HDR is also a suprise, since it’s not all that common at 1080p. It’s mostly used on 4K displays. That said, this monitor only supports the entry-level HDR 400 spec, meaning it outputs at 400 nits brightness—more than most gaming monitors, but far below the 1000 nits generally considered "true" HDR. The panel looks to be highly color accurate, however, offering cinematic grade 90% DCI-P3 color accuracy.

If you want a new monitor to offer a premium experience at 1080p, then this monitor is well worth a look. This set of specs is a deal at $300. At $200, it's an outright steal.

[Today’s deal: Aorus CV27F for $200 after rebate and discount code EMCDFGE39 at Newegg.Remove non-product link]