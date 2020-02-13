Deal

This custom MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT is on sale for $160 with lots of free games

You can get an MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT plus two free games and three months of Xbox Game Pass for $160 at Newegg.

Contributor, PCWorld |

msi5500xt
MSI

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 XT is a good 1080p graphics card, but it costs too much compared to the competition. In our review of the Radeon RX 5500 XT we said it’d be a much better option if it cost about $30 less. We haven’t got our wish just yet, but today’s sale price at Newegg’s, plus some nice giveaways from AMD, make the Radeon RX 5500 XT a great value today.

The online retailer is selling a custom MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT Mech for $160 after a $20 rebate. In addition to the card, you get free copies of Resident Evil 3 and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, as well as three free months of Microsoft’s killer Xbox Game Pass for PC, which grants you access to well over 100 different games.

The Radeon RX 5500 XT has some nice advantages to it. The card offers a smooth, low-cost 1080p gaming experience with graphics options set to High in most games. It’s rocking fast GDDR6 VRAM, and it supports PCIe 4.0 if you have an X570 motherboard and a Ryzen 3000 processor. This is a Navi-based GPU, but we found that the advantages of this architecture weren’t as beneficial when packed into a budget-level graphics card.

Still, at $160 this Radeon RX 5500 XT is comparable in price and performance to Nvidia’s GTX 1650 Super, our top pick for a budget GPU, and with all those extras Newegg’s price makes this an excellent buy.

If, however, you want something with a more power (and are willing to pay for it) you can also get an MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Evoke for $360 after a $30 rebate and the discount code VGAPCMSPW26. The Radeon RX 5700 XT usually starts at $400. It’s good for 1440p gaming, or 1080p gaming on a monitor with an ultra-high refresh rate.

[Today’s deal: MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT Mech for $160 at Newegg.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes