Protect your precious data with these killer backup drive deals

It’s backup Tuesday, and we’ve found two solid deals on external hard drives that will help keep your data safe.

First up is the WD 2TB My Passport portable external hard drive for $58.45 on Amazon, which usually sells for around $70. Second, Costco's selling the Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8TB desktop hard drive for $120—a full $50 off the $170 sticker price.

The WD 2TB hard drive is a standard external hard drive. It gets its power via USB and is small enough to just drop in a bag and take anywhere. WD includes software utilities with its hard drives, including a backup utility, password protection, and drive management. This hard drive uses USB 2.0 for transfers and comes with a three-year warranty.

If you need a lot more capacity, Costco’s deal is also pretty awesome. The Seagate Backup Plus Hub packs a massive 8TB of storage, but this desktop hard drive requires its own power supply—it can't draw its energy from a USB port alone. That said, the two ports on the front of the Backup Plus Hub are USB 3.0, so it'll move data faster than WD's drive. This hub also comes with its own software for backup, and Seagate throws in a free two-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
