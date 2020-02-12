Apple's newest 10.2-inch iPad is up to $100 off at Amazon

Tablets haven’t taken over the world like some predicted, but Apple’s iPad is still hard to beat when you want a larger mobile device to watch videos, play games, or type out an email. The updated 2019 iPad added extra polish to an already fantastic device, earning our Editors’ Choice award in the process, and it’s currently available for jaw-dropping prices at Amazon.

The online retailer slashed prices on a number of entry-level 10.2-inch iPads in recent weeks. The models we like include the 32GB Wi-Fi version for $249—a massive $80 drop, matching the all-time low—and the 128GB model for $329, down $100 from the usual $429.

If you’re not that worried about storage, then the 32GB version should be plenty. But if you were planning to spend $329 anyway, you might as well go for the 128GB model. With that much storage you can easily avoid the pain that comes with having to clear space when storage runs out.

This latest version of the basic iPad comes with the aforementioned 10.2-inch Retina display, the A10 Fusion chip, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, an 8MP back camera, and a 1.2MP FaceTime camera on the front. It lasts a long time too, promising the usual 10 hours of battery life.

[Today’s deal: 32GB 10.2-inch iPad for $249 and the 128GB 10.2-inch iPad for $329 at Amazon.]

