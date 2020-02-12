Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 125: AMD's monster Threadripper 3990X, $300 budget PC build recap

The Full Nerd
Threadripper 3990x reviews, $300 gaming PC build, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 125
Today's show dives into the reviews of AMD's 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper 3990x as well as Alaina's $300 gaming PC build.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about the most powerful consumer processor ever released.

Yes, AMD’s monstrous 64-core Threadripper 3990X has stomped onto the streets, carrying a just as staggering $3,990 price tag. Its performance is in a class all its own: Intel doesn’t field a high-end desktop chip anywhere near this potent, and Windows itself needs to pull off some tricks to be able to handle it. So who needs the Threadripper 3990X, and what can you do with it? The gang dives in.

After that, we shift gears to more budget-friendly matters. Alaina and Adam recap their $300 Athlon 3000G-based budget gaming PC build, seeing how AMD’s chip and Nvidia’s new GeForce Now service run in such affordable digs. (We also tested it with a Radeon RX 570 inside in a separate stream). How’d it hang? Then things got a little philosophical as we get into what makes a gaming PC a gaming PC, and whether it’s sacrilege to test games on a new system with a controller.

Finally, as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members.

