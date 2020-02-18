Where can you buy laptops during the President’s Day sale 2020

Although President’s Day is mostly about furniture sales, you can still find great deals on other merchandise, such as laptops. That’s right - you can find a range of temporarily discounted laptops from big brands, such as HP, Dell, and Lenovo among others with the available PCWorld coupons. Were you considering buying a new laptop for Christmas but took too long to decide until it sold out? Or are you planning on waiting for another occasion to buy that laptop you set your eyes on? Take this opportunity to consider the three models we’ve briefly summarized for you as a potential purchase, because they are on sale now. Don’t miss out on the President’s Day laptop sale 2020.

HP’s Pavilion Laptop

A classic HP model, the Pavilion, is among the laptops on sale during President’s Day. You will find it for as much as $550 less by redeeming a coupon code at checkout. Choose a screen size ranging between 13-15 inches, a 2-in-1 version, or the gaming Pavilion laptops especially designed for gamers. This powerful Pavilion laptop can be purchased with three different types of Intel processors: Intel i5, Intel i7, or Intel Quad Core. These laptops can be ordered starting at $519.99 and offer a solid performance along with long battery life, a clear big display, and a touch screen.

Lenovo’s Yoga

This week, Lenovo is offering three models of the Lenovo Yoga laptop, with discounts up to 25% off. These 2-in-1 models have a slim design, are lightweight, and come with 256-512 GB SSD, which means plenty of space for your photos and files. Lenovo has made it its mission to create the slimmest possible laptop out there and the Yoga laptops are the obvious result. Enjoy a backlit keyboard, inbuilt fingerprint reader, and long battery life of up to 14hrs starting at $619. The 2020 President’s Day laptop sale is your opportunity to buy one of these laptops for less with these select PCWorld coupon codes. If you haven’t made up your mind yet, you will also find other Lenovo laptops on sale, including ThinkPad X1 Carbon, AMD laptops, IdeaPad, and Chromebook. One of the perks of the Lenovo laptops, including Yoga 2-in-1s, is that they all come with a 1 Year Depot or Carry-in warranty.

Dell’s XPS13

We’ve all seen a big interest in this updated XPS 13 laptop from Dell, which was initially released in 2019. Many reviews have been released; it’s been advertised a lot; and Dell users have surely looked it up many times. It premiered with a new design, enhanced features, and weighing less. The latest Dell XPS13 laptop was Lenovo’s inspiration to create an even slimmer laptop. The XPS13 laptops are equipped with Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, Windows OS 10 Home, and with up to 512GB SSD memory. This year, Dell is offering a 40% discount throughout the week on numerous models of laptops. The XPS13 is available starting at $1,099.99 and comes with customizable configurations. That’s not the final price, however, because you can apply the extra 40% off with these verified Dell coupon codes. Additionally, every purchase comes with free delivery. Dell’s deals during President’s Day 2020 don’t stop here. Also, check out the remaining offers, including monitors, TV & home theaters, and gaming PC deals.



While there are several occasions throughout the year to purchase laptops, don’t underestimate the deals running throughout President’s Day week - the biggest tech brands out there have something in store for you. PCWorld offers coupons all-year long to match your budget and get you high-quality tech products at bargain prices. Dell, HP, and Lenovo definitely have something good to offer - check it out!