The Full Nerd ep. 126: Nvidia's unbuyable Cyberpunk GPU, Asus blames AMD, why eGPU?

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Brad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dive deep into the latest graphics cards news.

First, we dig into Nvidia’s just-revealed Cyberpunk 2077­-themed GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, which you can win, but can’t buy. Under 200 of this ultra-rare graphics card were produced in total. Then we dig into AMD’s rough week for Navi. It started with several reports about lingering Radeon Software bugs and ended with Asus saying its ROG Strix RX 5700 suffers from higher temperatures because it followed AMD design guidelines. (Curiously, no other custom graphics cards were affected.) Finally, Adam’s on the hunt for a solid external graphics card setup for his new apartment, which sparks a fun conversation about eGPUs in general.

And as always, we we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members.

