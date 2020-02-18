Deal

Amazon's blowing out Logitech peripherals and audio gear for 24 hours

Amazon's one-day Logitech sale has the Blue Yeti microphone at its all-time low.

Contributor, PCWorld |

g402hyperionfury
Logitech

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Amazon's blowing out Logitech gear on Tuesday—and Tuesday only—with killer deals on PC or Mac peripherals perfect for gaming, podcasting, or whatever else you're doing. You'll find discounts on gaming mice, keyboards, Blue Yeti microphones, and more until the sale ends just before midnight Pacific time.

We've sifted through all the deals to highlight some of our favorites.

First up, we have the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury FPS mouse for $18. That’s the all-time low and an utterly fantastic price for a gaming-focused mouse. This mouse features a maximum DPI setting of 4,000, an accelerometer, and a gyroscope that helps make this mouse very responsive.

Next, we have the legendary mic for podcasters and streamers, with the Blue Yeti on sale for $90. That’s $38.25 off the usual price and a solid all-around deal. The Blue Yeti works with PC and Mac. Logitech's microphone features 3 condenser capsules, 4 pickup patterns, headphone output and volume control, mic gain control, and an adjustable stand. Not all colors are available at the discounted price, but several are on sale.

Finally, the Logitech K750 wireless solar keyboard for Macs is $37.50 instead of $54. We reviewed this keyboard way back in 2011 and really liked it. We found the keyboard comfortable, and it had a nice low profile design. It can also take pretty much any light source and keep your keyboard charged for at least three months, according to Logitech. For Windows PC users, the sale also includes the Logitech G910 for $84, the all-time low price for a beautifully lit mechanical keyboard.

These deals are just the tip of the iceberg though. Check out Amazon's 24-hour Logitech blowout before midnight to scope out the rest.

[Today’s deal: Logitech Gaming & Audio one-day sale on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes