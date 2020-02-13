eBay is selling the Surface Pro 7 and Intel Surface Laptop 3 for 30 percent off through Monday

Microsoft’s latest hardware may be just a few months old, but select models of the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are already on steep discount—30 percent off—for the combined Valentine’s Day / President’s Day holiday.

eBay is selling Core i5 models of the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Laptop 3 for Business for about $300 off apiece. There’s also a similar discount for the 13-inch MacBook Air, and a refurbished Microsoft Xbox One X game console for $100 off. The deals supposedly run through Monday, February 17, though the eBay listings also characterize them as being in limited quantities.

It’s worth reiterating that the Surface Laptop 3 model that eBay is selling is the Surface Laptop 3 for Business, with an Intel 10th-gen Ice Lake chip inside. While we liked the AMD Ryzen-based models of the Surface Laptop 3 as well, the Ice Lake version outclassed its near-twin in both performance and battery life.

Both of the Surface Pro 7 deals eBay is selling start with the same model, sporting Intel's Ice Lake CPU. One includes an Office 365 subscription, the other doesn’t. Though there are scant few Windows tablets in the market, the Surface Pro 7 is definitely the best of the lot—and eBay’s throwing in a Type Cover as well.

There’s also an HP Omen 15 gaming laptop on sale for 46 percent off—that’s a big number, even though it uses a slightly aging 9th-gen Core CPU and GTX 1650 GPU.

Here’s a roundup of eBay’s deals:

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Type Cover (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD): $740 (regularly $1030, for a discount of $290 or 28 percent)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Type Cover (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Surface Mouse + Office 365): $769.00 (regularly $1093, for a discount of $324 or 30 percent)

13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Core i5, 8GB, 256GB): $900 (reg. $1,299, for a discount of $399 or 31 percent)

Microsoft Xbox One X (refurbished): $250 (regularly $350, for a discount of $100 or 29 percent)

HP Omen 15 (Core i5, 12GB RAM, 128GB SSD, GTX 1650): $679, (regularly $1,250, for a discount of $571 or 46 percent)