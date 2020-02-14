Treat your CPU to EVGA's potent, headache-free liquid cooler for $50 off

If you dream of pushing your CPU overclock a little higher, running your processor a whole lot cooler, or just making some room for RGB RAM modules, take a gander at this EVGA CLC deal on Amazon. The online retailer is selling the EVGA CLC 280mm all-in-one liquid cooler with RGB lighting for $90. That’s about $20 cheaper than Amazon’s most recent price, and well below the $140 sticker price. It’s an incredibly good deal on an all-in-one liquid cooler this large.

We’re big fans of EVGA’s CLC lineup here at PCWorld, and the smaller 240mm model keeps the CPU in our dedicated graphics card testing rig tamed. Liquid coolers this large help processors stay much cooler than traditional air coolers. Lower temperatures on pricey PC parts is a good thing in and of itself, but you can use that benefit to push your rig harder, too. You can squeeze more performance out of an overclocked CPU by keeping the processor’s temps low, and AMD’s Ryzen chips can automatically achieve higher performance if they have more thermal headroom.

It’s also a beautiful solution to the problem of RAM clearance. Third-party air coolers with big ol’ heatsinks and oddly shaped fans on cramped motherboards often mean dealing with low profile RAM. The CPU block of a liquid cooler is also no slouch in terms of size, but it fits nicely over your processor and takes up a lot less space than a massive metal tower.

Space is a consideration for those fans, however. Your case has to be able to take a 280mm radiator, which will stick out quite a bit from its mount point. Most mid- to full-lower cases have room, but your case manual will let you know if it’ll fit.

If Amazon isn’t your bag, Newegg is also selling this cooler for the same price.

[Today’s deal: EVGA CLC 280mm all-in-one liquid cooler with RGB lighting for $90 at Amazon.]