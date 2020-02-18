This HP laptop with a 10th-gen Intel processor is less than $500

If you're in the market for a new laptop, HP has an awesome option for you today: the HP 15t laptop with a 10th generation Core i7 processor is just $450Remove non-product link, a whopping $800 off its MSRP and an excellent machine for the price.

The HP 15t features a four-core, eight-thread Intel Comet Lake Core i7-10510U. This is a 1.8GHz processor that boosts to 4.9GHz. It also comes with a 15.6-inch 1366-by-768 display, but you can upgrade to 1080p for another $50 if you want. The laptop is also packed with 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, a multi-format media card reader, Ethernet, 1HDMI out, two standard USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and one USB 3.1 Gen 1 type-c port.

Not for the not-so-good news. It's packed with a single stick of 8GB DDR4-2666 RAM, as well as 128GB of M.2 SATA storage. That’s not much for RAM or storage, but there are good options to upgrade that won't cost more than $100 or so. Typically we’d suggest doing a DIY upgrade after the fact, but we’re not sure if this particular model has easy access to the mass storage and RAM slots and the prices HP is charging are reasonable.

