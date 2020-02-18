You can't buy Nvidia's ultra-rare GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition, but you can win it

Nvidia’s back with another drop-dead gorgeous themed graphics card, but unlike the Star Wars Titan Xp Collector’s Edition, the new one won’t cost an arm and a leg. That’s because you can’t even buy the ultra-rare GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition.

Instead, you’ll need to share a specific Nvidia GeForce tweet, then reply to the original post with the name of an online buddy who would like one of the graphics cards, using the hashtag #RTXOn. If you win, both you and the person you tagged will receive one. Nvidia tells me that fewer than 200 units were produced, and 77 of those are part of this giveaway—a weird number if the company’s giving these away in pairs, but whatever.

These cards won’t be sold to the public or sent to reviewers. If you want one, you have to win one.

Nvidia The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year. It’s a futuristic role-playing game from the creators of The Witcher, with Keanu Reeves playing a key role. Cyberpunk’s already given us the most mind-blowing game demo we’ve ever seen, which you can watch for yourself. However, the game isn't due until September 17 after a delay pushed it back from its original April release, which is likely the reason behind the timing of Nvidia’s bespoke GPU.

CD Projekt Red’s game will support cutting-edge real-time ray tracing effects, bathing Night City in even more realistic neon hues—if you have hardware that supports it. Currently, only Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 20-series graphics cards include dedicated ray tracing hardware, and none packs more than the monstrous $1,200 GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, the company’s current flagship. The canary yellow GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will pop inside your case while making those realistic visuals pop on your screen.

Here’s a screenshot of Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing enabled:

Nvidia

You have until February 28 to enter the contest. The RTX 2080 Ti isn’t the only GPU capable of ray tracing, so if you’re thinking of picking up a new GPU to experience Cyberpunk 2077 to its fullest, be sure to check out our guide to the best graphics cards for PC gaming.