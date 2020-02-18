Deal

The HP OfficeJet Pro Premier printer is $100 off list price today

Down to $300 from a $400 list price, this feature-packed multi-function inkjet printer is now an all-time low price, and even includes two years of free ink.

hp officejet pro
HP

Though many documents now exist in a purely digital universe, many of us still regularly use mutli-function printers—if not for actual printing tasks, then certainly for scanning important documents. If you want a solid mutli-function printer of your own, today you can get the HP OfficeJet Pro Premier from Amazon for $299.89, down $100 from a list price of $399.89 and the lowest price we’ve seen it.

With this printer, you can connect wirelessly to your devices, and once connected you can do a ton of functions with this versatile machine. Beyond printing, copying, and scanning, all of which can be done two-sided automatically, you can also fax, scan to your email, and print images from a USB drive, tablet, or smartphone. This printer also includes two years of ink, delivered right to your door for worry-free refill.

This printer averages 4.1 stars out of 5 across more than 1,000 user reviews on Amazon.

