Amazon's 24-hour Anker sale drops awesome chargers to all-time low prices

Hot on the heels of yesterday's Logitech sale, Amazon is running another one-day blowout, this time on Anker chargers and accessories. We've picked a few of our favorites, all of which are at all-time low prices.

First up is the USB-C Charging Station for $70Remove non-product link, down 30 percent from its usual $100 MSRP. This 100-Watt charger features four ports, two USB-C and two standard USB, letting you power two USB-C laptops and two phones at the same time.

There’s also the Anker PowerStrip Pad for $25Remove non-product link down from $36. It has two regular power outlets, two standard USB ports, and one USB-C port. This is a compact “travel-sized” charger that comes with a 5-foot extension cord. The two AC ports deliver a combined 1250 Watts, while the two USB ports can pump out 12 watts total, and the USB-C port supplies 30W of juice.

Finally, there’s the 51.5W Anker Quick Charge 3.0 for $22 instead of $30Remove non-product link. This wall charger has a stunning five standard USB ports. The top port is compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, while the other four have Anker’s Power IQ to deliver just the right amount of juice for the connected device to charge as fast as possible.

And there's plenty more, including cables and power strips on sale too. So no matter how many devices you need to charge, Amazon's Anker sale has you covered.

[Today’s deal: Anker chargers and accessories one-day sale on AmazonRemove non-product link]