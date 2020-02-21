Cooler Master's newest ARGB case is straightforward and affordable

Feature

We first saw this case at CES, where it won our hearts—and find that we still like it quite a bit upon opening it up.

Among the cases we saw at CES, Cooler Master’s MB311L was one of several that particularly caught our attention. The compact micro-ATX tower sports an airflow-oriented design, a tempered glass panel, and two 120mm ARGB fans for a surprising price of $60.

Cooler Master sent us a MB311L for a more thorough look, and as you’ll see in the video above, the company neatly balances the RGB aesthetics and affordable price with a practical layout. This case has a straightforward design that provides easy access to the back of the motherboard; plentiful mounting spots for drives, fans, and radiators; and flexibility for where you can install those parts. It even comes with a 3-way ARGB fan splitter and a controller—an unexpected bonus for a budget case.

Variations will exist for both the MB311L and its solid-front-panel counterpart, the MB320L, with different regions potentially having different configurations. The version we looked at will be sold in North America and is available now in the U.S. through the Cooler Master website and third-party retailers like Amazon.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Alaina Yee covers desktop PCs, computer components, mini-PCs, and more for PCWorld. Her favorite article to write is an annual piece combining her two loves: bargain hunting and PC building. You can find her on Twitter at @morphingball.

  
