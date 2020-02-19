Deal

Upgrading to Razer and HyperX gaming keyboards is a no-brainer at these prices

Level up

Contributor, PCWorld |

HyperX Alloy Elite RGB
IDG / Hayden Dingman

It’s a good day to kick your ho-hum plastic plank to the curb and upgrade to a feature-packed gaming keyboard. Right now, a pair of fully loaded, finger-friendly keyboards from Razer and HyperX are available at excellent prices.

Let’s start with the more affordable option. Walmart is currently selling the Razer Cynosa RGB keyboard for $35. It’s $44 at Amazon right now, and the sticker price is $60.

This is a membrane keyboard, which means it doesn’t have the mechanical switches that are so popular with gamers and full-time typists. It does, however, pack some serious gamer bling, including Chroma RGB per-key backlighting controllable via Razer Synapse. The switches are ultra-low profile and the keyboard is spill-proof. Even without mechanical switches, Razer’s Cynosa should be a solid upgrade from whatever generic Logitech or Microsoft tapper you’re using now.

But anyone who wants to step into the world of mechanical keyboards can take a look at the HyperX Alloy Elite for $80 at Amazon. We thought this was a good effort from HyperX, but for its $170 original price tag, we didn’t love the massive size of its physical footprint and 1GB control software. At today’s price—the all-time low, and well below the usual $140—it’s well worth a look, however, because this thing is loaded.

The HyperX Alloy Elite rocks Cherry MX Red mechanical switches—our favorite. The buttons stand out from an exposed metal backplate for a premium feel. HyperX filled out the package with brilliant, fully customizable RGB LED backlighting, a volume roller, media keys, an integrated wrist rest, and USB passthrough.

[Today’s deals: Razer Cynosa Chroma for $35 at Walmart, and the HyperX Elite RGB for $80 at Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
