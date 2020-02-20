The best SSD for most people was already cheap. Today it's on fire sale

If you’re feeling the need for more speedy storage, Amazon has an SSD deal for you today. The online retailer is selling three capacities of the SK Hynix Gold S31 2.5-inch SSDRemove non-product link at awesome prices right now—our favorite SSD for most people. This is a one-day sale that ends just before midnight on Thursday evening.

Amazon’s blowout discounts drive prices well below the hallowed 10 cents per gig of storage mark in the most common capacities. The 1TB version of this SSD is $85. That’s an all-around solid price for a 1TB drive, and $21 off its most recent price. The 500GB version, meanwhile, is just $48 instead of $60 and the 250GB version is $38, down from $50.

You may not have heard of SK Hynix, but the company is actually one of the largest semiconductor purveyors in the world, so don’t let the name throw you. This SSD is superb.

SK Hynix’s Gold S31 is a TLC-based drive that offers flat-out excellent performance. During our large single-file copy test this drive didn’t slow down at all, and it also did well in the CrystalDiskMark test. When we reviewed this drive in October it was the fastest SATA drive we’d ever tested for sustained read and write operations. If you’re big on large video or audio files, this drive is an excellent choice.

“The drive aced our real-world performance tests and won’t break the bank,” we said at the time, making it no wonder why we picked this drive as the best SSD for most people. Those low sticker prices are even lower today. You don’t want to miss this deal. Act fast, because it disappears at midnight.

[Today’s deal: Amazon one-day deal for SK Hynix Gold S31 SSDs.Remove non-product link]