Secure you home with Eufy's smart cameras for a whole lot less today

Need an extra pair of eyes around the house? Amazon's blowing out Eufy's security cameras, but only for today. Eufy is the smart home brand of Anker, the ultra-popular electronics company. Amazon's sale features all kinds of bundles on its Eufy Cam E series, the Spaceview Baby Monitor, and the EufyCam 2C. The sale ends just before midnight on Thursday evening Pacific time.

Here are our three favorite deals from the sale.

If you want something new, the three-cam kit of the EufyCam 2C is $245 right now, way way down from the $350 asking price. These models feature 1080p video capture, a 135-degree diagonal field of view, and 180-day batter life promise. The cameras work inside or out and have an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. We haven’t reviewed this particular camera set yet, but we generally like Eufy equipment.

Next up is the Spaceview Baby monitor for $140 instead of $200. This package features a 5-inch 720p display, and the camera has a wide-angle lens. You can pan the lens 330 degrees and tilt it up or down by 110 degrees. It also features five lullabies. We really liked the Spaceview monitor for its configurable sound-detection alerts, and the ability to switch between standard and wide-angle views.

Finally, there’s the EufyCam E single camera and base station bundle for $166.59 instead of the usual $238. This bundle features a 1080p camera, one year battery life, and IP65 water and dust resistance, so you can put it inside or out. We found the EufyCam E was easy to set-up, and it doesn’t need a pricey cloud storage subscription. Instead, it has onboard microSD storage. “The EufyCam E is a capable indoor/outdoor camera that should appeal to anyone who wants to avoid mandatory cloud subscription costs,” we said.

[Today's deal: Eufy Home Security Systems sale on Amazon.]

