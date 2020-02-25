Save with these pre-owned Surface Laptops and Samsung and Dell Chromebooks

For most of us, upgrading to a better computer or tablet usually means putting our finances through the wringer, but that's not to say it's impossible to upgrade your tech on a budget. By shopping refurbished models, you can get your hands on premium hardware from the likes of Microsoft, Dell, and Samsung for a fraction of what you'd pay new. Plus, by giving these used devices a new lease on life, you'll also be reducing electronic waste down the line.

If any of those benefits piques your interest, check out these refurbished and factory re-certified models below. Whether you need a new laptop for a work or just a better device for Netflix-ing in bed, these models are sure to have you covered.

Surface Book 13.5" Core i7 256GB - Platinum (Factory Re-Certified)

The Surface Book packs a great deal of power inside a supremely portable package. It features a super fast Core i7 processor, a gorgeous 13.5” touchscreen display, and a massive 8GB of RAM so you can run even the most memory intensive apps. If you are someone that needs heavy duty computing power on the go, then this factory re-certified model fits the bill.

Regular Price (New): $2499.99

Factory Re-Certified Price: $1109.00

Savings: 55 percent

Lenovo N21 11" Chromebook 2.1GHz, 4GB RAM, 16GB Drive (Refurbished)

The Lenovo N21 Chromebook is everything you need to stay productive. It features a powerful processor, runs on the reliable Google Chrome OS and, with 4GB of RAM, has enough memory to multitask with easy. Plus it boots up in as little as 3 seconds and features an eight-hour battery so it’s perfect for those on the go.

Regular Price (New): $599.00

Refurbished Price: $89.99

Savings: 84 percent

Samsung Chromebook 11.6" 16GB (Refurbished)

This Chromebook from Samsung offers the perfect blend of portability and versatility. It runs on the ultra reliable Google Chrome OS, so it’s better protected against malware, and it boasts enough power to let you browse the internet, communicate with your contacts, and run all your favorite web apps with ease.

Regular Price (New): $599.00

Refurbished Price: $99.99

Savings: 83 percent

Dell Chromebook 11 11.6" 16GB - Grey (Certified Refurbished)

In the market for a portable computer? Then consider this 11.6 inch model from Dell. The Chromebook 11 is small enough to be easily toted between classes and meetings, but offers adequate power to keep you productive. And, since it runs on Chrome OS, it boots up fast and isn’t susceptible to viruses like other systems are.

Regular Price (New): $299.00

Refurbished Price: $104.99

Savings: 64 percent

Dell 5190 Touchscreen Chromebook Intel Celeron N3450 32GB (Refurbished)

The kid-proof Dell 5190 Chromebook is perfect for students of all ages. It features multiple viewing modes so children can configure it in any way they please, plus it’s got ample processing power so they can easily get their school work done. And, with a price point of just $199, it’s far more affordable than other options currently on the market.

Refurbished Price: $199.99

Dell 3120 Chromebook Intel Celeron 16GB - Custom Blue Trim (Refurbished)

Enjoy ten hours of battery life with the Dell 3120 Chromebook. It offers 16GB of RAM, which is superb when compared with other Chromebooks, plus a gorgeous 11.6 inch HD display. It’s the perfect option for anyone that needs all day computing power on a budget.

Regular Price (New): $249.99

Refurbished Price: $99.99

Savings: 60 percent

Surface Book 13.5" Core i5 256GB Silver (Factory Re-Certified)

This Surface Book may be a few years old — but it still has a ton of life left in it. And, when you consider the savings, it may offer the best bang for your buck. It features a fast Core i5 processor, a beautiful 13.5 inch display, and boasts a 12 hour battery that can keep it going well through the workday.

Regular Price (New): $1499.00

Factory Re-Certified Price: $529.99

Savings: 64 percent

Surface Book 13.5" Core i7 512GB Silver (Factory Re-Certified)

Power and sophistication are hallmarks of the Surface Book. This particular model, which first hit stores in 2016, has a lightning fast Core i7 processor, 512GB worth of file storage, and a generous 16GB of RAM so you can run the most intensive tasks with ease. But pick yours up fast because, at this price, it won’t be available for long.

Regular Price (New): $2799.99

Factory Re-Certified Price: $879.00

Savings: 68 percent

Microsoft Surface 2 Intel Core i7 512GB - Platinum (Factory Re-Certified)

If you are a professional who relies too heavily on tablets, then consider upgrading to the Microsoft Surface 2. It offers far more power than even the most up to date tablets, features a super-long 15 hour battery, and has 16GB of RAM so it’ll run apps way more easily too.

Regular Price (New): $2499.99

Factory Re-Certified Price: $1509.00

Savings: 39 percent

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3" 8GB RAM 256GB Silver (Factory Re-Certified)

This re-certified Surface Pro 4 will make you think twice about buying another tablet. It features a super fast Core i5 processor, a hefty 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of file storage. Plus, with a purchase price that’s marked down to just $499, choosing the Surface Pro 4 becomes a no brainer.

Regular Price (New): $1499.99

Factory Re-Certified Price: $499.00

Savings: 66 percent

