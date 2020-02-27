Prep to ace top Microsoft 365 certification exams for just $30

College isn’t for everyone. It’s often inflexible, usually inconvenient, and almost always expensive — which is why online courses have become so popular, particularly for those looking to upgrade. But can you apply that kind of training to earn a certification? Absolutely, and even from trusted sources. Just look at The Certified Microsoft 365 Enterprise Administrator Bundle as an example.

The Certified Microsoft 365 Enterprise Administrator Bundle is ideal for anyone wanting to upgrade their current IT training. It includes four courses that’ll prepare students to pass the MS-100 and MS-101 certification exams as well as the MD-100 and MD-101 certification exams, which is vital if you want to work in a Microsoft 365 environment. No, you won’t get these certifications directly with your enrollment, but securing them after the fact will be far easier.

What makes this training so beneficial is its flexibility. The courses are delivered entirely via the web so there are no schedules to stick to. You just log in and train at your convenience. And students will enjoy a full year to complete them so, considering there’s less than 25 hours of total content, it should be easy to fit it into your life no matter how busy you are.

Lastly, it’s way more affordable than traditional classroom training. If you were to take these courses the old fashioned way, you’d probably spend upwards of $1000 for the privilege. The Certified Microsoft 365 Enterprise Administrator Bundle, by contrast, has been price dropped to just $29.99 so practically anyone can fit it into their budget.

