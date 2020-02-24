Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
The Ludwig Sentence Search Engine can turn anyone into a wordsmith

Even the best writers need a little help from time to time, which is entirely the purpose of the Ludwig Sentence Search Engine. It takes the guesswork out of the writing process and helps ensure that your craft is as good as it can be. And, now is a great time to get it, as a lifetime subscription, which normally costs $299, is discounted by 60 percent.

The Ludwig Sentence Search Engine, trusted by some of the most revered educational institutions in the world like MIT and Harvard, is a writer’s best friend. It analyzes your written text and compares it with published works so you can make sure that it’s both accurate and readable.

Need help finding the perfect word? With Ludwig, it’s as easy as pie. Just put an asterisk where you want the word to be and the app does the rest. It’ll also translate text for you, can provide definitions of words that you are unfamiliar with, and it’s compatible with most Windows and Mac OS computers so it’ll likely work with your current set up.

Good writing doesn’t happen easily. So make the job a little simpler with the Ludwig Sentence Search Engine. With this offer, you’ll save $180 by purchasing a lifetime subscription for just $119.

 
Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
