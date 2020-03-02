Save over $200 on this powerful HDR app bundle

Your camera, regardless of how expensive it was, is probably limited in its ability to capture the full color spectrum. And that’s why even professional photographers use HDR (High Dynamic Range) imaging software like Photomatix to compensate. For those who want to get the most out of their photos, the Photomatix Pro Plus Bundle is tough to beat, especially now that it's on sale for only $39 today.

The package is comprised of three components. The Photomatix Pro base software with free Lightroom plug-in, Photomatix Essentials for fast and easy fixes, and a Photomatix tone mapping plug-in for Adobe Photoshop.

Photomatix provides a streamlined method of fixing and improving photos via HDR imaging with just the click of a button. And it features more HDR styles than competitor titles, so you’ll get way more bang for your buck and much more versatility with the types of photos you want to create. Put simply, if you want to produce better photos, whether it’s for personal or commercial use, then you will definitely want to have the Photomatix Pro Plus Bundle at your disposal.

If you were to purchase each of these items separately you’d wind up spending over $250. When you purchase all three together with the Photomatix Pro Plus Bundle, however, and you’ll get them for one low price of just $39, making this offer a virtual steal.

Photomatix Pro Plus Bundle - $39



See Deal

Prices are subject to change.