The best Android bargain just got better: Take $100 off the OnePlus 7T

If you don't want to spend a thousand bucks on a new Galaxy S20, we've got a great alternative for you: OnePlus has chopped $100 off the price of the 7T, bringing it down to $500 and making a great budget phone even more appealing.

We reviewed the OnePlus 7T in October and absolutely loved it. Even at its MSRP at $600, it's a fantastic deal, with a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and an incredible 90Hz Full HD OLED display. It's also got a very good camera, though not quite on the level of the Pixel and iPhone. You're also giving up wireless charging and IP-rated water resistance.

However, even with those compromises, the OnePlus 7T a fantastic phone that blows away other phones in its price range. Especially after this price drop.

[Today's deal: OnePlus 7T for $500 from OnePlus.com]