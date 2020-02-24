This HP laptop packs a 10th-gen Core i5 for just $389 after a huge $210 discount

Deal

If you've been looking to pick up a speedy new laptop, you won't want to miss this Walmart deal. The retailer’s website is selling a 14-inch HP laptop with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 CPU for $389, good for a whopping $210 off the sticker price.

The HP 14-dq1040wm is packed with hardware that should ensure speedy everyday performance. It's built around a four core, eight thread Intel “Ice Lake” Core i5-1035G1 processor. The CPU has a base clock of 1Ghz with a boost to 3.6GHz. Intel's chip comes paired with 8GB of RAM and a small, but fast 256GB NVMe SSD.

HP's notebook marries that SSD with 16GB of ultra-fast Intel Optane memory that intelligently stores your most-used apps and data to speed up their launch times and responsiveness. Since this laptop already has an NVMe drive, that benefit may not be as noticeable compared to a system using Optane to assist with a spinning hard drive, but it's a nice feature to have—especially on a system that's this affordable.

The one downside of this laptop, if you can call it that, is that the 14-inch screen only features a 720p resolution, rather than the more pixel-packed 1080p. It shouldn't be terrible with a display this small, however. For ports, HP's laptop packs one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 standard USB ports, one HDMI, and the usual headphone/mic jack.

Overall, this should be a very nice, impressively responsive laptop for less than $400. You don't see this sort of hardware going this cheap very often.

[Today’s deal: HP 14-dq1040wm for $389 at Walmart.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
