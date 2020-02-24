This HP laptop packs a 10th-gen Core i5 for just $389 after a huge $210 discount

If you've been looking to pick up a speedy new laptop, you won't want to miss this Walmart deal. The retailer’s website is selling a 14-inch HP laptop with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 CPU for $389Remove non-product link, good for a whopping $210 off the sticker price.

The HP 14-dq1040wm is packed with hardware that should ensure speedy everyday performance. It's built around a four core, eight thread Intel “Ice Lake” Core i5-1035G1 processor. The CPU has a base clock of 1Ghz with a boost to 3.6GHz. Intel's chip comes paired with 8GB of RAM and a small, but fast 256GB NVMe SSD.

HP's notebook marries that SSD with 16GB of ultra-fast Intel Optane memory that intelligently stores your most-used apps and data to speed up their launch times and responsiveness. Since this laptop already has an NVMe drive, that benefit may not be as noticeable compared to a system using Optane to assist with a spinning hard drive, but it's a nice feature to have—especially on a system that's this affordable.

The one downside of this laptop, if you can call it that, is that the 14-inch screen only features a 720p resolution, rather than the more pixel-packed 1080p. It shouldn't be terrible with a display this small, however. For ports, HP's laptop packs one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 standard USB ports, one HDMI, and the usual headphone/mic jack.

Overall, this should be a very nice, impressively responsive laptop for less than $400. You don't see this sort of hardware going this cheap very often.

[Today’s deal: HP 14-dq1040wm for $389 at Walmart.Remove non-product link]