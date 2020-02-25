Get Healthy with up to $30 off Fitness Accessories

Make the Most of Your Workout with Top Fitness Accessories

2020 is in full swing and perhaps you have made some resolutions to get healthy this year. Maybe you have already started to slip a bit and you need some new ways to stay focused and motivated to achieve your goals. With these fresh coupons from PCWorld, you can make your fitness plans a reality. Get these top fitness accessories to spice up your workout routine and stay motivated with new AirPods, Fitbit trackers for women, other fitness watches and wearable technologies.

10% off sitewide with Garmin coupon codes

Smartwatches have become one of the most important ways to keep track of your health. With a wide range of models, you can track a lot of things, like count your steps and track your activity levels. Get up to 10% off your new smartwatch with this Garmin promo code now. Here are some of the most popular models you can check out and compare to see which is best for you:

Fēnix® 6

Battery life that lasts up to 14 days

Find 2,000 preloaded maps for the ski enthusiasts

Sync your playlist and streaming services so no need to bring your phone

Utilize the grade-adjusted pacing program in the watch to maximize your runs

Check your target heart rate with the wrist-based heart rate and Pulse Ox2 tracker

vívoactive® 3

Battery life is up to 7 days when in smartwatch mode and up to 13 hours on GPS mode

The memory holds up to 7 times activities and up to 14 days of total activity tracking data

Never lose your watch with the Find My Watch capability

Track your heart rate with the GARMIN ELEVATE™

Use the smartphone music control to stay in the right headspace

Sitewide $10 off with Gander Outdoors coupon

One of the best ways to get into the zone when exercising is to listen to music. Many athletes find that wireless headphones are a great option to keep them focused on the task instead of carrying around bulky music devices or phones. Find the perfect pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones with this $10 off Gander Outdoors promo code from PCWorld.

For those outdoor athletes, you can also get great prices for your outdoor sporting needs. For boaters, fishers and other marine-focused activities, you can purchase depth sounders, a new GPS and other ice fishing electronics. All of these items and more can be yours when you shop during this sale.

Best Buy Fitbit promotion for Women Athletes

For the active woman in your life, you can purchase a new lavender Fitbit for $11 off with this Best Buy promo. This model has a soft, genuine leather band, water-resistant materials, and a heart rate tracker. This sleek design will not be bulky and it can track your activity levels. Stay motivated with this discount.

$30 off AirPods at Target

Apple AirPods are the perfect fitness accessory for you to bring with you to the gym or on your run, bike ride or hike. Not only will you get the AirPods, but you get the wireless charging case too, and all for $30 off with this Target promotion. This is 15% off on your next purchase.

What makes this product special?

Here are some of the ways that make AirPods special and worth the purchase.

Automatically turns on and automatically connects plus switches seamlessly between devices

Charges quickly inside the charging case

Access these by simply saying “Hey Siri”

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Charge time is about 15 minutes and the battery lasts up to 5 hours

PCWorld Extra Tip: When you sign up for a Target RedCard, either debit or credit, you can take up to 5% off every purchase. Combine the $30 off offer with this 5% saving to get even more off your purchase.

Fitness Accessories for the Win

Take your health into your own hands with these featured products and become a fitness champion. Let PCWorld coupons and promo codes help you achieve your dreams of being healthy and happy. With top smartwatches, fitness accessories and other small electronics, you are sure to get pumped for your next workout.