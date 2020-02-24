Amazon’s kicking off the last week of February with an excellent one-day sale on networking productsRemove non-product link to get your home blanketed in sweet, speedy Wi-Fi. Here are our top picks:

For anyone with a larger home, there are two fantastic mesh router deals today. First up is the Netgear Orbi Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi System (RBK33) three-pack for $187Remove non-product link, good for about 20 percent off its usual price. This bundle includes the base station router and two wall-plug satellites that can cover up to 5,000 square feet. In our review of the two-satellite version, we found that it was an average router, but at today’s price, it’s definitely worth a look, especially if you're installing it in tight quarters.

Also on sale is our runner-up for the best mesh Wi-Fi system. You can grab the Linksys Velop 3-pack for just $280Remove non-product link, an all-time low-price and nice savings on its $400 MSRP. This mesh system covers up to 6,000 square feet and in our tests performed admirably under stress.

And finally, if a mesh system is too much for your space, this Netgear 4-stream Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 is a steal at just $85Remove non-product link, after applying the $15 coupon in the listing. That's a new all-time low and a great price for a trusted name in routers. Even if you don't have any Wi-Fi 6 devices yet, you should still see a good boost in speed and coverage over an older router.

Ther are a few other networking devices as well as a couple of storage options as well, so make sure to head over and check out the entire sale before it endsRemove non-product link.

This story, "Amazon's one-day sale will boost your Wi-Fi for all-time low prices" was originally published by TechHive .