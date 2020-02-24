Deal

Amazon's one-day sale will boost your Wi-Fi for all-time low prices

Velop, and Orbi, and mesh, oh my!

Contributor, TechHive |

Linksys Velop primary
Michael Brown

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Amazon’s kicking off the last week of February with an excellent one-day sale on networking products to get your home blanketed in sweet, speedy Wi-Fi. Here are our top picks:

For anyone with a larger home, there are two fantastic mesh router deals today. First up is the Netgear Orbi Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi System (RBK33) three-pack for $187, good for about 20 percent off its usual price. This bundle includes the base station router and two wall-plug satellites that can cover up to 5,000 square feet. In our review of the two-satellite version, we found that it was an average router, but at today’s price, it’s definitely worth a look, especially if you're installing it in tight quarters.

Also on sale is our runner-up for the best mesh Wi-Fi system. You can grab the Linksys Velop 3-pack for just $280, an all-time low-price and nice savings on its $400 MSRP. This mesh system covers up to 6,000 square feet and in our tests performed admirably under stress.

And finally, if a mesh system is too much for your space, this Netgear 4-stream Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 is a steal at just $85, after applying the $15 coupon in the listing. That's a new all-time low and a great price for a trusted name in routers. Even if you don't have any Wi-Fi 6 devices yet, you should still see a good boost in speed and coverage over an older router.

Ther are a few other networking devices as well as a couple of storage options as well, so make sure to head over and check out the entire sale before it ends.

This story, "Amazon's one-day sale will boost your Wi-Fi for all-time low prices" was originally published by TechHive.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes