Level up your battlestation in Amazon's 24-hour PC gaming gear blowout

Need some new gear just in time for a weekend gaming session? Amazon’s got you covered with a 24-hour blowout on PC gaming hardwareRemove non-product link. You’ll find monitors, keyboards, gaming laptops, microphones and more on sale at ultra-steep prices. The deals expire just before midnight on Tuesday evening Pacific.

We’ve sifted through all the discounts to highlight our top picks from the sale.

First, we have the Steel Series APex 7 TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $100, the all-time low and well below the usual $120 to $130. This keyboard features Red Linear mechanical switches, which “provide consistently smooth movement without any bump.” It also has an integrated display in the upper right corner that allows you to adjust settings on the fly, with a volume roller sitting next to it. The keyboard includes customizable per-key RGB lighting, and it comes with a magnetic wrist rest.

If you want a display to go with your keyboard, how about the 28-inch Asus VP28UQG for $224, down from around $270? This monitor features 4K resolution, a 1 millisecond response time, and a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s also rocking AMD’s FreeSync technology for buttery-smooth, tearing-free gaming.

Finally, we’ve got a 6TB WD Blue 3.5-inch hard drive for $112, down from $140. This is WD’s basic consumer PC hard drive. It’s not quite as fast as the high-performance WD Black line, but as a hard drive with a whole lot of storage, this is a solid choice, and today it’s at a great price.

These deals are just the tip of the iceberg. Head over to Amazon to see all the discounts and gear on offer, but act fast: They disappear at midnight.

[Today’s deal: Amazon’s one-day gaming sale.Remove non-product link ]