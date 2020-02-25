A portable charger can be a lifesaver when you’re on the go, giving your devices extra life even when you don’t have the time—or the outlet options—for a typical charge. And today you can grab Anker’s awesome PowerCore Essential 2000 PD power bank for $39 on AmazonRemove non-product link with an on-page coupon, bringing it down to an all-time low from a list price of $60.

This portable charger is compatible with a wide range of devices, with both Power Delivery and Quick Charge support to power up your devices as fast as possible. Plenty of built-in safeguards, such as protection from high voltage and overheating, will keep your devices safe while charging, while a huge 20,000mAh capacity can provide a whole bunch of charges when it’s fully powered up. Anker claims, “more than 5 and a half charges for iPhone XS, more than 4 full charges for Samsung Galaxy S10, and over 2 and a half charges for iPad mini 5” on each full charge.

This portable charger averages 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 250 user ratings.

[ Today’s deal: PowerCore Essential 2000 PD power bank for $39 on AmazonRemove non-product link. ]

This story, "Anker's PowerCore Essential 20000 power bank is $39 today, an all-time low" was originally published by TechConnect .