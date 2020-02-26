The Full Nerd ep. 127: Xbox Series X specs vs. PCs, GeForce Now losing games, NZXT's luxe H1 case

Opinion

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad ChacosAlaina Yee, Adam Patrick Murray, and Willis Lai dive into the latest GeForce Now and Xbox Series X news, then talk about a luxurious new case that kind of looks like the Xbox Series X.

It’s been a rollercoaster couple of weeks since GeForce Now’s launch. Nvidia’s cloud gaming service already has 1 million users and day-one support for Cyberpunk 2077 planned, but two major publishers—Activision Blizzard and Bethesda—have also yanked their games from GeForce Now. That sucks. What doesn’t suck? The specs for Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X, which looks like an absolute beast on paper. We dig into what we think it’ll cost, what the Xbox Series X specs mean for next-gen Radeon GPUs, and why embracing the PC’s x86 processors have worked out wonderfully for consoles. After that, we take a peek at the new NZXT H1, a small form factor case that aims to take the headache out of small form factor builds.

Speaking of which, we’ll be doing a live speed build in the H1 today at 1p.m. Eastern time. Be there or be square.

Finally, as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 127 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

