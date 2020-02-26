Attention Apple fans looking for a new laptop: Amazon is selling the latest MacBook Air with 256GB of internal storage for a cool $1,000Remove non-product link, $300 cheaper than what Apple charges and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

We praised this MacBook Air when it rolled out in 2018, giving it 4 out of 5 stars. It has a very nice 13.3-inch display with 2560-by-1600 resolution, a 1.6Ghz Intel Core i5, and 8GB of RAM in addition to the 256GB of onboard storage, twice as much as the base configuration. It’s also packing two Thunderbolt 3 ports. These are USB Type C ports that can be used for charging, DisplayPort, and blazing fast Thunderbolt data transfer. They can also be used as a regular USB port (Type C) at USB 3.1 Gen 2 speeds with a dongle.

One thing to be aware of is this laptop comes packing the much-discussed (and maligned) butterfly keyboard. But with a one-year warranty and Amazon’s liberal return policy, it’s worth trying it out.

[Today’s deal: MacBook Air (Late 2018) for $1,000 at Amazon today onlyRemove non-product link]

This story, "Apple's MacBook Air is $300 off and cheaper than ever today" was originally published by Macworld .