This 1TB external hard drive from WD is just $40 now

The 1TB WD My Passport external hard drive is only $40 on B&H Photo, down from a list price of $70.

If it’s time to upgrade your storage situation, adding an external drive could be the perfect solution. And today you can get a 1TB WD My Passport external hard drive from B&H Photo Video for $40, down from a list price of $70.

This portable external hard drive delivers a solid 1TB of storage to your rig, with USB 3.0 ports to provide transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s. If you’re a Windows user, the drive is ready to go right out of the box, but if you’re a Mac user, it’ll require a little reconfiguration—though it shouldn’t be an overly complicated process. Included WD Discovery software makes it easy to import all your files, while password protection and 256-bit hardware encryption will keep them safe. In addition, WD Backup software can help make sure your files are always backed up, just in case.

This drive averages 4.4 stars out of 5 across nearly 100 user reviews.

