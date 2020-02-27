Sick of Wi-Fi dead spots? Amazon’s offering a killer deal right now that can drench your home in network coverage. The online retailer is selling a three-pack of Netgear’s RBK23 Orbi Tri-ban Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System for $200. That’s about $45 down from its usual pricing. During the holidays this bundle hit its all-time low of $195, making today’s price the second best we’ve seen, and an incredibly compelling deal.

Orbi’s RBK23 three-pack can cover up to 6,000 square feet. The bundle includes one router and two satellites. Each satellite includes two ethernet ports if you need a hardwired connection, and a dedicated band for backhaul–sending data back to the router. Netgear’s mesh system also rocks Guest Wi-Fi options and built-in parental controls for setting time limits and so on.

We haven’t reviewed the RBK23, but we’ve been generally pretty happy with Orbi mesh systems. Netgear’s Orbi RBK50 is our pick as the best mesh system, for example.

The RBK23 isn’t quite as capable as the RBK50, but it’s still a good system, and today it’s available at a killer price.

[Today’s deal: Netgear Orbi RGB23 Mesh system 3-pack for $200 at Amazon.]

This story, "Eradicate your Wi-Fi dead spots with this killer Orbi mesh router deal" was originally published by TechHive .