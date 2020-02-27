Store everything and more with this 5TB portable drive for just $100

We know you need more storage, and today's we've got the solution to your space woes. Amazon is selling a 5TB WD My Passport external hard drive for $100Remove non-product link, $50 off its MSRP and the lowest price we've seen this year.

This a portable hard drive meaning it draws power from a USB port and is small enough to fit in your pocket. It uses USB 3.0 for file transfer, and while it's probably not the faster USB 3.1 Gen 2, you can expect some pretty good speeds for larger files. WD includes its typical software utilities with this drive including backup, drive management, and password protection. The drive also has built-in AES-256 hardware encryption.

The big feature, of course, is all that storage: five terabytes, which is a ton of space for games, videos, music, documents, and more. So if you're running out of space, rush to grab this drive.

[Today’s deal: 5TB WD My Passport external hard drive for $100 at AmazonRemove non-product link]