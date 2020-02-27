Deal

Add ports galore to your PC with this 4.5-star USB-C hub for under $19

Add HDMI, USB, and a card reader.

Not having enough ports on your laptop can be a frustrating problem, and one many PC users know all too well (especially if you're using a Macbook). Today's deal will help immensely:  Amazon is selling a 7-in-1 USB-C multiport adapter for $18.70, 25 percent off its $25 list price and matching an all-time low.

This hub comes with a whole lineup of port options for all your peripherals and anything else that needs connecting. By plugging it into a single USB-C port, you'll get three USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C charging connector, two SD reader slots (one for microSD cards), and a 4K HDMI port. We've never heard of the company FlePow, but it's a hit on Amazon, averaging 4.7 stars out of 5 across nearly 3,400 user ratings.

[Today's deal: FlePow USB-C charging hub on Amazon for $18.70]

