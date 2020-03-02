Deal

This refurbished Retina MacBook Air is $200 less than Apple charges

Amazon is selling the 2018 13.3-inch MacBook Air for $750 today.

Contributor, Macworld |

macbook air 2108 hero2
Jason Cross/IDG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If last week’s sale price on a brand new MacBook Air was still a little too expensive, today's deal might be just what you're looking for: Amazon is selling a refurbished 2018 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for $820 today, $200 less than Apple's refurb price and a fantastic price for a great laptop. You can also pick a 128GB model for $750.

The laptop is sporting a 13.3-inch Retina display with 2560-by-1600 resolution with 227 pixels, as well as a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8210Y with a turbo boost up to 3.6GHz. Onboard graphics are handled by Intel’s UHD 617 integrated GPU. Along with the storage you choose, this MacBook has 8GB of RAM and two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports for charging and DisplayPort.

The only real drawback is the butterfly keyboard, which has been frustrating users. But even so, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars in our review, praising its display, speakers, and Touch ID-based security. The good news is you’ll have a lot of time to figure out if this keyboard is right for you. Amazon’s provides a 90-day money-back guarantee with refurbished goods. You also get a one-year warranty from Woot just as with Apple’s refurbished goods.

[Today’s deal: 2018 MacBook Air for $750 (128GB) or $820 (256GB) on Amazon]

This story, "This refurbished Retina MacBook Air is $200 less than Apple charges" was originally published by Macworld.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes