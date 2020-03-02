If last week’s sale price on a brand new MacBook Air was still a little too expensive, today's deal might be just what you're looking for: Amazon is selling a refurbished 2018 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for $820 todayRemove non-product link, $200 less than Apple's refurb price and a fantastic price for a great laptop. You can also pick a 128GB model for $750.Remove non-product link

The laptop is sporting a 13.3-inch Retina display with 2560-by-1600 resolution with 227 pixels, as well as a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8210Y with a turbo boost up to 3.6GHz. Onboard graphics are handled by Intel’s UHD 617 integrated GPU. Along with the storage you choose, this MacBook has 8GB of RAM and two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports for charging and DisplayPort.

The only real drawback is the butterfly keyboard, which has been frustrating users. But even so, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars in our review, praising its display, speakers, and Touch ID-based security. The good news is you’ll have a lot of time to figure out if this keyboard is right for you. Amazon’s provides a 90-day money-back guarantee with refurbished goods. You also get a one-year warranty from Woot just as with Apple’s refurbished goods.

This story, "This refurbished Retina MacBook Air is $200 less than Apple charges" was originally published by Macworld .