Prices are dropping on Ring doorbells again. B&H Photo Video is selling the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $149Remove non-product link, though it warns supplies are limited. That’s $50 off the usual price, well below its usual $200, but not quite as good the $130 we saw over the holidays. Still, we wouldn’t expect this doorbell to go much lower before the end of the year.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 features 1080p video capture, night vision functionality, and a 160-degree field of view. We liked the Ring 2 when we first reviewed it. This version of the stick-up ring has improved motion sensors, and Wi-Fi setup was easy. It also has the option of integrating into your existing doorbell wiring if you prefer.

“I rely on Video Doorbell 2 to not just inform me of visitors when I’m home, but also to let me see when packages have arrived, when my dog walker has picked up Whiskey, and when some sketchy person has rung my bell when I’m not home,” our tester said.

Ring was subject to a big privacy exposé earlier this year, but the issue only affected the Android app and Ring now allows you to opt out of most of those trackers. Still, it’s worth knowing about.

Even with that blip, we still recommend Ring as the best battery-powered video doorbell. “If your home doesn’t have doorbell wiring, this is the one to buy. A removable battery makes recharging easy, and the high-definition video picture beats many competitors,” we said. And it’s definitely the one to buy at today’s killer price.

This story, "Ring 2, our favorite battery-powered video doorbell, is $50 off today" was originally published by TechHive .